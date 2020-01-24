Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.00. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

