Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,473 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.