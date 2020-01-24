Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE LDOS opened at $102.63 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

