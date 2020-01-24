Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

