Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

