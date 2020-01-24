Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

