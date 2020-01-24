Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 405 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 382.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

