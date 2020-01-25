-$0.14 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

DFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

DFFN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,748. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.44% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

