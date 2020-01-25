$0.16 EPS Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Encana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. Encana reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of Encana stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 35,908,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,802,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

