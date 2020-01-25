-$0.28 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 486,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700,601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

