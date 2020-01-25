$0.50 EPS Expected for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s earnings. Summit Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Financial Group.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMF. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of SMMF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

