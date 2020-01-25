$0.52 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LKQ by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

