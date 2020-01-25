$0.58 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $76.74. 1,297,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. Incyte has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 357.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

