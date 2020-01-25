$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,290. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

