$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 452,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

