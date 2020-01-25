$1.62 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Netflix posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.59. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

