-$1.71 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.15). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($6.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.80) to ($7.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 1,862,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,427. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $102.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.