$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.78. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $93.36. 850,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

