$10.44 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post sales of $10.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.35 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $328.57 million, a P/E ratio of 405.00 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shotspotter by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.