$104.15 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post sales of $104.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $107.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $419.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $421.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $427.80 million to $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,027,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLUU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $924.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

