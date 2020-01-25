$120.15 Million in Sales Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post sales of $120.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.52 million to $120.78 million. Haynes International posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $511.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $521.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $524.20 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $530.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haynes International.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,196. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.