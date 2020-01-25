$24.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $24.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.94 million and the highest is $24.36 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $99.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.86 million to $99.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.61 million, with estimates ranging from $106.53 million to $106.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 349,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,044. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

