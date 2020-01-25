3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.15. 2,641,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.