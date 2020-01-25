$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 687,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

