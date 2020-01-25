5,235 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

