$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.29 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $225.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.57 million to $266.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $433.16 million, with estimates ranging from $378.37 million to $478.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

In other news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 894,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,913. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $125.72.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

