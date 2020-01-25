7,427 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after buying an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 12,755.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.