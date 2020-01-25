$772.98 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $772.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $783.90 million and the lowest is $758.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $756.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,689. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

