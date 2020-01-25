AC3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 423.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a total market cap of $236,017.00 and $11.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

