AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX and Gatecoin. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $257,578.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

