Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aduro's distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several big companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. Its collaboration agreements with large pharma companies like Novartis and Eli Lilly not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds as and when required. The restructuring initiative is likely to save operating cost. However, with no approved products in its portfolio, Aduro is heavily dependent on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants and other payments for the development of its pipeline. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress and severely hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 1,261,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

