Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $36,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $71,709,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $35,692,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 79,471,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,319,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

