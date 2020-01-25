aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $32.21 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and $18.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BCEX, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.03110408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bithumb, DDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, Bibox, Tokenomy, BigONE, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Koinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, Allbit, BCEX, AirSwap, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

