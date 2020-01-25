Aeron Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.27 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Mercatox. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Tidex, Binance, Kuna, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.