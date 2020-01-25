AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox, CoinBene and Huobi. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $225,212.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, Bit-Z, CoinBene, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

