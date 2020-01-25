Aion Reaches Market Cap of $27.39 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Koinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.03110408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, RightBTC, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Koinex, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

