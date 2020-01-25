Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

