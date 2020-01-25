Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 164,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 110,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. 18,125,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,361,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

