Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $198.00 price objective on the stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.63.

AGN opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $605,844,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after acquiring an additional 463,755 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 45.2% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

