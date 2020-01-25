Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €233.29 ($271.26).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €220.95 ($256.92) on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €219.38 and a 200-day moving average of €213.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

