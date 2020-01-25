Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AHPI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 4,525,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

