Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $36.00 at Nomura

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Nomura from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

