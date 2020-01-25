Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. 1,776,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

