Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

