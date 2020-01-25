American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Reduced by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 442.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

