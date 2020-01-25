Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.86 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

