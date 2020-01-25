Analysts Anticipate AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AstroNova’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AstroNova by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AstroNova by 20.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.