Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Ooma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 60,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,367. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $286.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ooma by 44.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.