Analysts Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.63 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $258.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.25 million and the lowest is $251.00 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. 165,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $145.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

