Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of 305.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.